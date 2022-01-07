Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong, Mario Maker 2, Untitled Goose, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon and Walmart have now kicked off some Nintendo Switch digital sales with top tier titles at particularly notable price tags. You’ll find everything listed below, but one standout is Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze down at $41.99. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in over a year. Tropical Freeze wasn’t included in most Black Friday sales last year making now a great time to add it to your library if you haven’t yet. Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, and Cranky Kong join forces with Funky Kong and his unique abilities (“double jump, hover, perform Infinite rolls”) in the latest adventure in the series. Just as challenging and eye-catching as always, this one also includes a new mode for novice players so the whole family can get in on the platforming action. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Maker 2, Untitled Goose Game, Mario Tennis Aces, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Astral Chain, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate$30 (Reg. $40)
- Arms $42 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Astral Chain $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Switch digital sale…
- Walmart Nintendo Switch digital sale…
- Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $50.50 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Octopath Traveler pre-owned from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60)
- Saint’s Row The Third Remastered $5 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza PlayStation digital sale from $5
- The Evil Within PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ghostrunner PSN $12 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at GameStop
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- Destroy All Humans 2020 $15 (Reg. $40)
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Racer and Commando $20 (Reg. $30)
- DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot $15 (Reg. $24+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Forza Horizon 5 $53.50 (Reg. $60)
- Lost Judgment $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $25)
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection Xbox $8 (Reg. $40)
- Riders Republic Standard: $25 (Reg. $60)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: $50 (Reg. $55)
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning: $16 (Reg. $30)
- NASCAR HEAT Ultimate Edition: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: $20 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania Plus Team Sonic Racing Pack $20 (Reg. $40)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
