Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong, Mario Maker 2, Untitled Goose, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon and Walmart have now kicked off some Nintendo Switch digital sales with top tier titles at particularly notable price tags. You’ll find everything listed below, but one standout is Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze down at $41.99. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in over a year. Tropical Freeze wasn’t included in most Black Friday sales last year making now a great time to add it to your library if you haven’t yet. Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, and Cranky Kong join forces with Funky Kong and his unique abilities (“double jump, hover, perform Infinite rolls”) in the latest adventure in the series. Just as challenging and eye-catching as always, this one also includes a new mode for novice players so the whole family can get in on the platforming action. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Maker 2, Untitled Goose Game, Mario Tennis Aces, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Astral Chain, and much more.

