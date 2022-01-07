Satechi’s Quatro Wireless Power Bank charges 4 devices at once for $80 (Save 20%), more

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers Prime members its Quatro Wireless Power Bank for $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and is the second-best price of the year. Living up to its name, Satechi’s latest power bank delivers four different ways to refuel all of the gear in your kit. There’s an integrated Apple Watch charging puck up top alongside a 5W Qi pad. Its 10000mAh battery can quickly top off devices with an 18W USB-C port and USB-A slot to complete the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Continuing the savings courtesy of Satechi’s Amazon storefront, you’ll also find its 100W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger for $53.19 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $70 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings and marks one of the best prices yet. Given that Apple’s official 96W power adapter already sells for more than the list price of the Satechi charger, today’s discount is about as compelling as you’ll find.

It packs a single USB-C PD port which is backed by GaN technology. And with the ability to dish out up to 100W of power, it can refuel everything from a 16-inch MacBook Pro to your new iPhone 13 and anything in-between. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

This morning also saw a collection of official iPhone 12 mini silicone MagSafe cases go on sale, too. Delivering the best prices yet thanks to drops down to $10, you’re looking at quite enticing values to refresh the look of your handset.

Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank features:

Experience the convenience of wireless charging on-the-go with the Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank – 10000 mAh. Combining the best of both portable and wireless charging, the Quatro Power Bank features a Qi wireless charger, built-in Apple Watch charger, USB-C PD, and USB-A port to recharge multiple devices at once.

