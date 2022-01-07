Outfit your iPhone 12 mini with an official Apple MagSafe silicone case at just $10 (Reg. $49)

AT&T is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini Silicone MagSafe Case for $10 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $49, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $10 below our previous mention and a new all-time low. Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 mini in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

At just $10, you’re going to be hard-pressed to find a better value out there when it comes to an iPhone 12 mini case. Being able to grab one of Apple’s in-house solutions on sale in the first place is already notable, but even more so when the discount is undercutting almost all of the third-party solutions out there. So whether you just want to mix up the look of your handset for the new year or need to outfit a recent device, spending $10 can go quite a long way.

On the more premium side of iPhone 12 series accessories, we’re tracking a rare discount on Belkin’s popular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger that is still up for grabs. Currently fetching $127.50, you can bring home one of our favorite charging solutions here at 9to5 for one of its best prices yet.

iPhone 12 mini MagSafe Case features:

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 mini, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before.

