Everything we know about LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 sets: $530 Master Builder Series, more

Now that just about all of the winter LEGO 2022 lineup for January has been unveiled, we’re now turning our attention to what can be expected from later on in the year. Specifically, what the summer lineup has in store on the LEGO Star Wars side of things. With a whopping $530 Master Builder Series set looming for the summer alongside 11 the kits, head below for everything we know on the LEGO summer Star Wars 2022 lineup.

What to expect from the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup

Before we dive into the all of the summer sets on the horizon, it’s worth catching up on all of the 2022 sets that will be launching right at the beginning of the year. There’s also a series of additional Star Wars sets that will be launching come March, including the first Book of Boba Fett kit and more.

There’s also the rumor that 9to5Toys has confirmed of the May the 4th UCS set for 2022 entering as Luke’s Landspeeder. We first reported on this back in September, and as of now, there has yet to be any conflicting info. But as for what’s to come from the major release wave in the latter half of the year, we’re diving into all of the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 details.

LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup

75321: $529.99

75323: $159.99

75332: $29.99

75333: $29.99

75334: $49.99

75335: $99.99

75336: $99.99

75337: $139.99

75338: $69.99

75340: $44.99

75242: $39.99

75243: $59.99

New LEGO Master Builder Series set, what could it be?

Over the past half decade, the LEGO Group has been alternating each year between launching a massive UCS set each fall with a Master Builder Series-like set. This year saw the AT-AT, while 2020 had the Mos Eisley Cantina launch. In the previous two years, there was the UCS Star Destroyer and Betrayal at Cloud City, and so on. We’re expecting to see that trend carry over to the LEGO Star Wars summer lineup, which typically launches in August.

So it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise or shock to think that set number 75321, which is slated to retail for $529.99, will be that LEGO MBS set. As to what it will actually be though, is anyone’s guess at this point. 9to5Toys cannot corroborate any potential leaks or rumors as of now, but we can certainly make some educated guesses as to what the largest Star Wars set of 2022 will be.

Even with it being the 20th anniversary of Attack of the Clones, there’s an almost zero percent chance we’ll see anything out of Episode II. Or even really the Prequel Trilogy at large.

What seems to make the most sense given the theming from the rest of the LEGO Star Wars 2022 lineup would be to see a Hoth Echo Base build launch in the summer. Whether that’s what we end up seeing from the $530 set here or one of the more affordable entries into the wave has yet to be determined. But it feels like the only thing we’re missing from the Hoth action with the AT-AT, AT-ST, Snowtrooper Battle Pack, and Defense of Hoth Accessory Pack painting nearly a full picture of the wave.

As for the other sets due out for the summer 2022 wave, most of the lineup is still unknown at this point. Outside of the price points noted above, we’re still waiting on confirmation of part counts as well as any info on what to expect each build to actually be. We do know that next year will see Boba Fett’s Palace debut, but that $100 set isn’t included in the summer wave.

One of the things that we’re all but certain on is that set number 75340 will be the 2022 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar. While there’s no telling if the LEGO Group will continue with this year’s approach and theme the entire festive countdown around a single movie or show, or if things will return to what we’ve seen in the past. But one thing does seem to be for sure; the price is going to raise from $40 up to $45.

As for other predictions, there’s likely going to be some additional sets backed around The Book of Boba Fett. And with even more Disney+ Star Wars series on the way, we can almost certainly expect to see something from Kenobi and the Cassian Andor, both of which are due out next year.

