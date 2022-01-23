LEGO’s all-new 2,049-piece UCS Batman Tumbler returns to Black Friday pricing at $200

Zavvi is currently offering the new LEGO Batman Batmobile Tumbler for $199.99 shipped when code BATMOBILE has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at a match of the Black Friday discount, the lowest since, and an all-around rare chance to save on the new UCS-style creation.

Stacking up to 2,049 pieces, the all-new set arrives as the largest recreation of the iconic Tumbler to date. Those bricks have been put to good use in order to stack up to over 17 inches long with plenty of detailed paneling and other display-worthy inclusions. The entire build rests on a rotating display base and is complemented by a pair of exclusive Batman and Joker minifigures. And with The Batman slated to hit theaters later this fall, today’s discount makes for a great way to hold you over. Dive into our launch coverage.

If you can’t justify picking up the massive version of the Dark Knight’s iconic ride, be it for the cost or its ginormous footprint, going with the play scale version at $40 is a great alternative. This LEGO Batmobile Tumbler arrives with 422 pieces in order to deliver a smaller version of the hero’s ride. You’re still looking at two minifigures, as well, with both Batman himself being joined by Scarecrow. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

As for the latest from LEGO Ideas, earlier this month saw the official debut of the new Globe set that will be launching next month. Arriving with 2,600 pieces, this built recreates a near life-sized globe that can actually spin, with an ornamental base and more. Check out our launch coverage for all of the details. Then go read up on our exclusive report on the upcoming LEGO Boba Fett’s Palace set.

LEGO Batman Batmobile Tumbler features:

Recreate one of the most iconic, battle-ready vehicles in cinema history: the Tumbler Batmobile from the Dark Knight trilogy of Batman movies. This authentically detailed model captures the armoured crime-fighting machine in all its high-octane magnificence. Wherever the model is displayed, the attached stand and information plaque ensure it’ll create a captivating centrepiece.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!