Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Sparklite, Swift Miles, Boxing Manager, GymGoal Pro, more

This morning saw a brilliant deal hit on Apple's latest M1 MacBook Air alongside ongoing offers on AirPods Max and everything you'll find in our Apple deal hub, but for now it's all about the apps. Today's collection is headlined by titles like Sparklite, Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker, PDF Export Pro, Boxing Manager, GymGoal Pro, and more.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kinecto: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: PDF Export Pro All Offline PDF: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Boxing Manager: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GymGoal Pro: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Sketch Tree Pro – My Art Pad: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Monster Truck Kit: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Photo Power Tools: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chess Ace: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: ProPaint -Image & Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on Sparklite:

Sparklite is an Action-Adventure roguelite set in a whimsical and ever-changing land. Gear up for Adventure and battle foes in top-down action using an arsenal of gadgets, guns, and gear. Explore dangerous corners of the procedurally generated world, take down titans of the mining industry, and harness the power Sparklite!

