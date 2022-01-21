Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $51, Pokemon Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $51, more

In today’s best game deals, trusted eBay Daily Deals seller Pro Distributing is now offering Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch for $50.99 shipped. Regularly $60, like it still fetches at Amazon, this is within $0.50 our previous mention and comes within $1 of the best post-release price drops we have tracked. This is the latest entry in the iconic sci-fi Nintendo series starring Samus Aran with a slew of brand new abilities. Exploring planet ZDR’s many environments in that classic style Metroid games pioneered, Aran is tasked with uncovering a mysterious transmission in the first 2D experience from the series in 19 years. Just watch out for the deadly E.M.M.I. robot research machines that will stalk you like no enemy in the franchise ever has. Head below for more including Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond, Moonlighter, This War of Mine, Children of Morta, The Gardens Between, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and more.

