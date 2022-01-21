Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $51, Pokemon Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $51, more

In today’s best game deals, trusted eBay Daily Deals seller Pro Distributing is now offering Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch for $50.99 shipped. Regularly $60, like it still fetches at Amazon, this is within $0.50 our previous mention and comes within $1 of the best post-release price drops we have tracked. This is the latest entry in the iconic sci-fi Nintendo series starring Samus Aran with a slew of brand new abilities. Exploring planet ZDR’s many environments in that classic style Metroid games pioneered, Aran is tasked with uncovering a mysterious transmission in the first 2D experience from the series in 19 years. Just watch out for the deadly E.M.M.I. robot research machines that will stalk you like no enemy in the franchise ever has. Head below for more including Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond, Moonlighter, This War of Mine, Children of Morta, The Gardens Between, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $51 ea. (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $3.50 (Reg. $40)
- Children of Morta eShop $8.50 (Reg. $22)
- The Gardens Between $5 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $17 (Reg. $25+)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- WWE 2K 22 pre-orders now live from $60
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night PSN $16.50 (Reg. $55)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN from $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN sale
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove Switch $2 (Reg. $15)
- Fable Anniversary Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Target
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $20+)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $8 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order $54 (Reg. $60)
- Plus exclusive in-game Garchomp Kimono Set
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghostrunner PSN $12 (Reg. $30)
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Banjo-Kazooie makes triumphant return to Nintendo, but only in the Expansion Pack
Microsoft about to acquire Activision Blizzard and all its franchises for $68.7 billion
Dune Spice Wars offers a slower-paced RTS with 4X elements, launching sometime in 2022
Happy 30th anniversary, Kirby! Nintendo dishes up freebies and deals
HITMAN Trilogy is launching on Game Pass January 20 with all three iconic titles
Forever Skies lets you explore a post-apocalyptic Earth as a scientist seeking answers
Microsoft shuts down all Xbox One production, Sony set to make a million PS4 units in 2022
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!