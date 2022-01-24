Today’s best game deals: It Takes Two 50% off, DMC 5 $20, Monster Hunter Rise $34, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering physical copies of It Takes Two on Xbox and PlayStation for $19.99 with free in-store pickup or free delivery on orders over $35. Regularly $40, digital codes are still fetching as much at Amazon and this is now the lowest price we can find at 50% off. This brilliant co-op adventure game (you can “invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass) is an award-winning experience with gorgeous visuals and a heart-felt storyline. You play as a pair of humans turned into dolls by a magic spell across a “fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship.” Head below for more including Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 5 Royal Deluxe, Metroid Dread, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, and more.

Today’s best holiday game deals:

Pre-orders:

Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask is coming to Switch Online next month

Check out the special edition Lunar New Year Xbox Series S console design

SteamDB currently claims under 100 titles will be ‘compatible’ with Steam Deck at launch

Banjo-Kazooie makes triumphant return to Nintendo, but only in the Expansion Pack

Microsoft about to acquire Activision Blizzard and all its franchises for $68.7 billion

Dune Spice Wars offers a slower-paced RTS with 4X elements, launching sometime in 2022

Happy 30th anniversary, Kirby! Nintendo dishes up freebies and deals

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!