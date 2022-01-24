Today’s best game deals: It Takes Two 50% off, DMC 5 $20, Monster Hunter Rise $34, more

-
Apps GamesGameStop
50% off $20

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering physical copies of It Takes Two on Xbox and PlayStation for $19.99 with free in-store pickup or free delivery on orders over $35. Regularly $40, digital codes are still fetching as much at Amazon and this is now the lowest price we can find at 50% off. This brilliant co-op adventure game (you can “invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass) is an award-winning experience with gorgeous visuals and a heart-felt storyline. You play as a pair of humans turned into dolls by a magic spell across a “fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship.” Head below for more including Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 5 Royal Deluxe, Metroid Dread, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, and more. 

Today’s best holiday game deals:

Pre-orders:

Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask is coming to Switch Online next month

Check out the special edition Lunar New Year Xbox Series S console design

SteamDB currently claims under 100 titles will be ‘compatible’ with Steam Deck at launch

Banjo-Kazooie makes triumphant return to Nintendo, but only in the Expansion Pack

Microsoft about to acquire Activision Blizzard and all its franchises for $68.7 billion

Dune Spice Wars offers a slower-paced RTS with 4X elements, launching sometime in 2022

Happy 30th anniversary, Kirby! Nintendo dishes up freebies and deals

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

GameStop

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Holiday game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl/Diamond from...
Best game deals: Dying Light Platinum Edition $30, RDR2...
Holiday game deals: Mario Party Superstars $50.50, Mari...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Sparklite, Swift ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Catan Classic...
Avid Power’s corded electric leaf blower falls to $39...
ARRIS SURFboard hybrid sports a DOCSIS 3.1 modem, Wi-Fi...
Rare deal brings 20th Anniversary Xbox Wireless Control...
Load more...
Show More Comments