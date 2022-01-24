Today’s best game deals: It Takes Two 50% off, DMC 5 $20, Monster Hunter Rise $34, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering physical copies of It Takes Two on Xbox and PlayStation for $19.99 with free in-store pickup or free delivery on orders over $35. Regularly $40, digital codes are still fetching as much at Amazon and this is now the lowest price we can find at 50% off. This brilliant co-op adventure game (you can “invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass) is an award-winning experience with gorgeous visuals and a heart-felt storyline. You play as a pair of humans turned into dolls by a magic spell across a “fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship.” Head below for more including Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 5 Royal Deluxe, Metroid Dread, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $34 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition PSN $19.50 (Reg. $70)
- Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch $51 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $51 ea. (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $30 (Reg. $40)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $3.50 (Reg. $40)
- Children of Morta eShop $8.50 (Reg. $22)
- The Gardens Between $5 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $17 (Reg. $25+)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- WWE 2K 22 pre-orders now live from $60
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night PSN $16.50 (Reg. $55)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN from $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN sale
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove Switch $2 (Reg. $15)
- Fable Anniversary Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Target
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $8 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order $54 (Reg. $60)
- Plus exclusive in-game Garchomp Kimono Set
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask is coming to Switch Online next month
Check out the special edition Lunar New Year Xbox Series S console design
SteamDB currently claims under 100 titles will be ‘compatible’ with Steam Deck at launch
Banjo-Kazooie makes triumphant return to Nintendo, but only in the Expansion Pack
Microsoft about to acquire Activision Blizzard and all its franchises for $68.7 billion
Dune Spice Wars offers a slower-paced RTS with 4X elements, launching sometime in 2022
Happy 30th anniversary, Kirby! Nintendo dishes up freebies and deals
