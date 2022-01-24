Nintendo launches Lunar New Year Capcom Switch game sale from $8 (Up to 75% off)

As the Lunar New Year festivities continue, Nintendo has now unleashed a Capcom Switch game sale with up to 75% in savings. Now is a great time to load up your Switch library with Mega Man classics (as well as the latest release) alongside a host of Resident Evil titles, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, and more. The deals start at $8 and you’ll find all of our top picks down below, just be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for some first-party Nintendo game deals as well.

Lunar New Year Capcom Switch game sale:

Outside of the Lunar New Year Capcom Switch game sale, most Switch gamers have their eyes set on this week’s release of the new Pokémon Legends Arceus. Nintendo released a new overview trailer for the highly-anticipated game this morning, some four days ahead of the Friday launch date. You’ll want to swing by our pre-order feature for more details on launch bonus goodies from various retailers as well.

More on Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection:

Watch as this nostalgic yet completely reimagined storybook world unravels before your very eyes. Taking cues from both Ghosts ‘n Goblins and Ghouls ‘n Ghosts and giving birth to something entirely new, Resurrection is a title worthy of its name. Don’t be fooled—this picturesque storybook world, while gorgeous, is a love-letter to the original titles and maintains the same punishing gameplay that fans have come to expect. So go on and test your mettle, for the gauntlet has been thrown!

