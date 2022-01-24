Nintendo drops new 6 min. Pokémon Legends Arceus overview ahead of this week’s release

The new Pokémon game releases this week and Nintendo just dropped a lengthy six-minute overview trailer to go along with it. Pokémon Legends: Arceus has to be one of the most anticipated Switch titles of the year, and we are just days away from the official launch date this Friday. This is the next main line RPG in the series, and the first truly new Pokémon game we have seen since Sword and Shield released back in 2019 – the Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond remakes launched at the tail end of last year. Head below for a closer look at today’s new Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Overview Trailer.

New Pokémon game gets a new overview trailer

The new Pokémon game takes players back to the “Sinnoh region of old.” Trainers are tasked with creating the region’s very first Pokédex as a member of the Galaxy Expedition Team. “Find newly discovered Pokémon, embark on survey missions, explore natural expanses, and uncover the mystery surrounding the Mythical Pokémon, Arceus.”

The game is already up for pre-order and is seeing some solid price drops to entice Trainers to pick up a copy early to ensure they have boots on the ground in the Sinnoh region as close to the January 28, 2022 release date as possible. You can get all of the details you need to know about those deals as well as the retailer-specific pre-order bonuses in our previous feature piece.

Here’s today’s new Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Overview Trailer:

Nintendo has a great little site setup for more information on what you’re in for come the end of the week, including everything from the story to the new gameplay mechanics. Set to be one of the most open-world Pokémon experiences we have seen thus far, the new Pokémon game is also easily one of the most anticipated on the Switch slate this year.

In the mean time, check out our coverage of the newly announced Banjo-Kazooie and Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask for Switch Online. Plus, you’ll find all of today’s best Nintendo Switch game deals in our usual daily roundup.

