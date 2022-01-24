PDP Animal Crossing Switch Pro Controller drops to $20.50 (28% off) + PowerA gear from $12

-
AmazonApps GamesPowerAPDP
34% off From $12

After taking a closer look at the new black and white Nintendo Switch OLED models, Amazon is now offering the PDP Animal Crossing Tom Nook Faceoff Deluxe+ Wired Switch Pro Controller for $20.30. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, this is a 27% price drop on the collectible gamepad, leaving it within about $1 of the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Alongside built-in motion controls, interchangeable faceplates and joysticks, and a 3.5mm headset jack, it also supports re-mappable back paddles for a customized setup. Head below for more Switch accessory deals from $12

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

The biggest thing in Nintendo news as of late has the been the recent additions to its N64 Switch Online library. After introducing the orignal Banjo-Kazooie to the more expensive Expansion Pack tier, The Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask is set to land starting next month. You can get all of the details on this announcement right here along with additional information regarding the Expansion Pack in our previous coverage

More on the PDP Tom Nook Faceoff Deluxe+ Wired Switch Pro Controller:

  • CUSTOMIZABLE PRO CONTROLLER LAYOUT – Change gamepad faceplates and joysticks / thumbsticks for the perfect layout.
  • WIRELESS SWITCH CONTROLLER – Official Licensed Nintendo Controller for Switch, Switch Lite, and new Switch OLED. Works up to 40 feet with built-in long lasting rechargeable battery and reliable, low latency connection.
  • AUDIO AND CHAT HEADSET READY – Plug your LVL40 headset or other headphones directly into your controller for audio and voice with 3.5mm jack. Control volume directly on the gamepad with the dpad.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PowerA PDP

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score an extra PowerA Nintendo Switch controller from j...
PowerA Switch console Clutch Bag now just $8, controlle...
New mappable PDP controllers to match your black and wh...
Holiday game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl/Diamond from...
Holiday game deals: Mario Party Superstars $50.50, Mari...
ESR iPhone 13 cases from $7: Clear, MagSafe, screen pro...
Best game deals: Dying Light Platinum Edition $30, RDR2...
SnapFresh 20V cordless electric leaf blower returns to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments