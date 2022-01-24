PDP Animal Crossing Switch Pro Controller drops to $20.50 (28% off) + PowerA gear from $12

After taking a closer look at the new black and white Nintendo Switch OLED models, Amazon is now offering the PDP Animal Crossing Tom Nook Faceoff Deluxe+ Wired Switch Pro Controller for $20.30. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, this is a 27% price drop on the collectible gamepad, leaving it within about $1 of the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Alongside built-in motion controls, interchangeable faceplates and joysticks, and a 3.5mm headset jack, it also supports re-mappable back paddles for a customized setup. Head below for more Switch accessory deals from $12.

The biggest thing in Nintendo news as of late has the been the recent additions to its N64 Switch Online library. After introducing the orignal Banjo-Kazooie to the more expensive Expansion Pack tier, The Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask is set to land starting next month. You can get all of the details on this announcement right here along with additional information regarding the Expansion Pack in our previous coverage.

CUSTOMIZABLE PRO CONTROLLER LAYOUT – Change gamepad faceplates and joysticks / thumbsticks for the perfect layout.

WIRELESS SWITCH CONTROLLER – Official Licensed Nintendo Controller for Switch, Switch Lite, and new Switch OLED. Works up to 40 feet with built-in long lasting rechargeable battery and reliable, low latency connection.

AUDIO AND CHAT HEADSET READY – Plug your LVL40 headset or other headphones directly into your controller for audio and voice with 3.5mm jack. Control volume directly on the gamepad with the dpad.

