Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask is coming to Switch Online next month

The Zelda Majora’s Mask Switch Online release is coming next month. While it was unclear how often Nintendo would update the somewhat controversial Expansion Pack tier of its Switch Online game library, the announcements are starting to hit. After adding five new titles to the SEGA Genesis side of things back in December, earlier this week it announced Banjo-Kazooie would be making its triumphant return to Nintendo platforms as part of its more expensive Expansion Pack (now available with more details right here). Quickly following that launch, Nintendo took to its official Twitter account to reveal the next game coming to the service, the beloved Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask. More details below.

Zelda Majora’s Mask Switch Online release

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask originally debuted on Nintendo 64 back in 2000 as a follow-up to the iconic Ocarina of Time. The direct sequel changes up the typical Zelda format quite a bit all while reusing some assets from the beloved predecessor. Link finds himself in Termina, a sort of parallel world to Hyrule, as he battles against the clock to save its people.

But it won’t be long before you can experience the game on your Switch console, the Zelda Majora’s Mask Switch Online release is now set for next month:

Save Termina before it’s met with a terrible fate!



The Legend of #Zelda: Majora's Mask comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members in February! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/WN2Q0Wqc8Q — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 21, 2022

While the aforementioned Ocarina of Time is already available as part of the Switch Online Expansion Pack N64 library, it did seem to suffer from some performance issues at launch. Some gamers felt that it was a far inferior port to those we have seen in the past, so let’s just hope Link and Termina don’t suffer the same fate.

No official launch date for the Zelda Majora’s Mask Switch Online release has been set just yet, but we do know it will be coming in February at some time.

Nintendo Switch Online standard starts at $20 per year, but subscriptions to the Expansion Pack will run you a cool $50, or as much as $80 for the family pack. You can learn more about how the new tier system works in our previous coverage.

