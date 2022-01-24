UGREEN’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub delivers Type-A, SD/microSD, and 4K HDMI for just $16.50

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $16.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 25HLZF6B at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. Normally $22, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in months. For comparison, a few weeks ago we found a similar model for $17. This USB-C hub delivers six functions through a single cable. It has three USB 3.0 ports, 4K 30Hz HDMI output, as well as both SD and microSD. On top of that, it requires no external power to function, making the hub perfect for on-the-go tasks. Head below for more.

Save some cash when picking up a 2-pack of nonda’s USB-C to USB-A adapters on Amazon. While they don’t offer quite as many functions as today’s lead deal, for just $8 you can easily adapt two different USB-A devices to work with your new MacBook Pro. Plus, you can just leave one of the adapters on a printer, mouse dongle, or anything else so it’s always ready to plug into your computer.

Speaking of USB-C computers, did you see Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air is now below its holiday pricing? Now $850, the MacBook Air packs dual USB-C ports that pair perfectly with either option above. This $149 discount is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to upgrade your computer as we head into the new year.

More on UGREEN’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub:

Expand more ports to connect more. UGREEN 6-in-1 USB-C data hub features a 4K HDMI output port, SD and TF card readers, and 3 USB 3.0 ports. And all hub ports can work simultaneously, small yet mighty.

Mirror or extend your screen with UGREEN USB-C to HDMI adapter directly stream 4K UHD, Full HD 1080p, or 3D video to HDTV, monitor, or projector. You could enjoy movies with your family on a bigger screen, or making a vivid presenting in a meeting.

This USB C dongle adds extra 3 USB 3.0 ports for connecting multiple USB peripheral devices such as flash drive, hard drive, keyboard, mouse, printer, MP3 player and more. Multi ports HUB could keep you away from the trouble of plugging& unplugging repeatedly. Supports super faster data transfer up to 5Gbps, which allows you to transfer HD movies or files in just seconds.

