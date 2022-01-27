Get Microsoft Office Home & Business on a lifetime license for just $50 today (Reg. $349)

When it comes to productivity, there is no replacement for Microsoft software. And for a limited time, it’s more affordable than ever. You can currently get Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Windows or Mac for just $49.99 (Reg. $349) via 9to5Toys Specials. 

Like most software companies, Microsoft now offers the Office suite through a monthly subscription. But even as an occasional user, that means you need to cough up $60 a year just to maintain access. A far better option for most people is Microsoft Home & Business. This includes all the key programs, and you get lifetime access with a one-time purchase.

With your license, you can craft documents in Word, crunch the numbers in Excel, build presentations with PowerPoint, and take control of your inbox through Outlook. You also get the note-taking capabilities of OneNote, and the collaboration of Teams.

This deal comes from TopFastKeys, which is rated at 4.2 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot. The company offers free customer service with your purchase, and a one-year warranty on software keys. Your one-off price includes a lifetime license for one PC or Mac, with future updates included. You can either download it on your personal machine, or grab the apps on your work computer.

Order now for just $49.99 to get the latest version of Microsoft Office at 85% off MSRP on either Windows or Mac.

