Is your Pokémon Legends Arceus order out for delivery yet? Deals, gear, details, and more

Your Pokémon Legends Arceus delivery is likely already (or about to be) on its way so you can jump into the Hisui region as soon as possible today. Pokémon Legends Arceus launch day orders will be arriving at homes across the US at any time now, so you can finally explore the Hisui area of the Sinnoh region like never before. While not all pre-orders of Pokémon Legends Arceus will arrive today, many of them will, especially the digital copies, and it won’t be long before you start building out the region’s very first Pokédex and lay eyes on the game’s legendary Arceus Pokémon for the first time on your own display. If you haven’t yet ordered your copy, you’ll find the best prices below, along with some of the game’s themed accessories and more waiting for you.

Pokémon Legends Arceus delivery day

The next main line RPG in the beloved Pokémon series is finally here, and unlike ever before. This is the first really open world-like experience the series has seen, and early reviews have already surfaced stating it is also one of, if not the best in the franchise. Not without its fair share of minor issues here and there, by and large it has received critical praise across the board, and you’ll be able to weigh in for yourself on Pokémon Legends Arceus in just a matter of hours.

We have already detailed the game’s pre-order bonuses, many of which will still be available today for folks that haven’t scored a copy yet. And just in case, here are some of the best price drops available on the title for those looking for a discount before you lay some cash down:

While still full price at Best Buy, Target, and GameStop, there are a few notable Pokémon Legends Arceus deals already available:

If you’re still waiting on your Pokémon Legends Arceus delivery, you might also want to check out some of the themed accessories, toys, and more that are starting to go live as well:

In the meantime, Trainers will also want to make sure to check out the latest six-minute overview video Nintendo released on the game while you wait for your Pokémon Legends Arceus order to arrive.

Good luck Trainers and happy hunting!

