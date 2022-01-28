LEGO showcases new limited-edition Vintage Taxi set; hereâ€™s how to score it for FREE

Starting today, the LEGO Group is rolling out its latest promotional set in celebration of the 15th modular building anniversary. Stacking up to over 160 pieces, the new LEGO Vintage Taxi 40532 arrives with a cab driver minifigure and more. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO gift with purchase and to learn how it can be added to your collection forÂ free.

LEGO Vintage Taxi arrives as latest gift with purchase

Kicking off 2022, the LEGO Group released its latest installment in the ongoing Creator Expert Modular Building lineup with the Boutique Hotel. That debut celebrated the 15th anniversary of the sub-theme, and now the LEGO Group is back with even more fanfare for the occasion. Launching its latest gift with purchase, thereâ€™s a new Vintage Taxi set available to fit in with your LEGO city.

The build itself takes a unique approach to adding a new vehicle to your sprawling town, with 163 pieces mainly going toward the Vintage Taxi itself. The build is your typical six-stud-wide car and has a black color scheme with yellow accenting. Also included in LEGO set 40532, youâ€™ll get a cab driver minifigure, which fits in nicely with the old-school look of his ride. And last but not least, thereâ€™s a little side build with a Taxi stop on a sidewalk for adding into your LEGO city.

As weâ€™ve come to expect from LEGO gift with purchase sets, youâ€™ll need to hit a certain spend threshold in order to lock in the freebie. This time around, that total enters at $200, making the Vintage Taxi one of the pricier promotions from the LEGO Group as of late. That order amount makes it an ideal companion to the Modular Buildings that it celebrates in the first place, though any combination of sets will do.

You can look through our coverage of all the new LEGO sets that just dropped in 2022 right here for some inspiration on padding your cart. Though unfortunately, the new Boutique Hotel is currently out of stock, which would have made for a perfect way to score the promotional set.

Going live today for a limited time, the promotion will run through February 13, or while supplies last. In the past that second condition was always met well before the timeframe came to an end, but recent gift with purchase sets have been managing to stay in stock much longer. Pair that with the current supply constraints of the LEGO sets you can actually order, and the new Vintage Taxi supply should be able to keep up with the demand.

9to5Toysâ€™ Take:

As exciting of a set as the new Vintage Taxi is, the latest gift with purchase really emphasizes the issues that the LEGO Group has been facing as of late. The fact that the company waited until now to launch the set, only for many of the LEGO Modular Buildings that the promotional 40532 kit is meant to celebrate are out of stock, makes it an even tougher sell. Even so, this will likely become a favorite kit among those who have been building out a LEGO city over the past 15 years. So if it does catch your eye, best lock it in before itâ€™s too late.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give usÂ our LEGO account over on TwitterÂ a follow, as well as ourÂ InstagramÂ andÂ TikTok. You can of course always bookmarkÂ our guide right hereÂ or sign up forÂ our newsletter. You can also supportÂ 9to5ToysÂ by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for theÂ LEGO Shop,Â Amazon, andÂ Zavvi.

LEGO 2022 reviews:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!