Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Juicy Realm, Home Behind, ProCamera, more

Monday morning has arrived and with it, a series of new Mac and iOS app deals. Today's discounted collection includes titles like Juicy Realm, To the Moon, Home Behind, ProCamera Manual RAW Camera, and more.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Bird’s Forest: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: File Explorer for Mac [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Home Behind: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ProCamera. Manual RAW Camera: $13 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Civilization VI: $9 (Reg. $60)

Mac: SEE Finance 2: $30 (Reg. $40)

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros U $36.50, Pokemon Legends Arceus $50, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad & NumPad [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $3 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Bright Memory Mobile: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2022 Mobile: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Voice To-Do: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on Juicy Realm:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

