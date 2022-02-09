Save up to 35% on Philips Hue dimmable white LED smart bulbs starting at $8.50

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue White A19 LED Dimmable White Smart Bulb for $8.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $13, it just dropped to $10 with the added coupon taking another $1.50 off to mark a new all-time low. As the most inexpensive bulb in the current Philips Hue stable, its latest dimmable white LED is now even more affordable thanks to today’s price cut. Delivering both Bluetooth and Zigbee connectivity, this can pair directly with your phone to start or a Philips Hue bridge down the line for advanced control, HomeKit, and more. Not to mention, it can connect directly with Echo and Nest speakers out of the box, too. Head below for more.

Delivering a bit more of a premium design, the Philips Hue White Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb is also on sale today. Clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon will drop the price down to $21.59 while matching our previous mention from its usual $25 price tag. This one packs all of the same connectivity features as noted above, but with more adjustable lighting thanks to the tunable LEDs which can recreate everything from cool blue hues in the morning to warmer shades at night.

Right now, we’re also tracking one of the first Amazon Echo sales of the year, with everything from its latest Alexa-enabled speakers to smart displays up for grabs at a discount. Pricing this time around starts at $20 and delivers the best offers since the holidays.

Philips Hue White Dimmable Smart Bulb features:

New to smart lighting? Get started with easy smart lighting with this Hue smart bulbs Just using Bluetooth, without the Hue Hub, you can control up to 10 lights in 1 room. Comfy on the couch? No need to get up to change your lights. Control your lights using the (free) Hue Bluetooth app or with just your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant.

