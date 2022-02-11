CORSAIR Katar Pro XT gaming mouse weighs 73g with 18,000 DPI sensor at $25 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Katar Pro XT Ultra-Light Gaming Mouse for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this is a $5 discount from its normal going rate and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to take your gaming setup to the next level, but working with a fairly tight budget? Well, the Katar Pro XT offers tournament-grade performance thanks to its PixArt 18,000 DPI optical sensor with 1 DPI steps and a weight of just 73g. CORSAIR’s QUICKSTRIKE buttons offer a spring-loaded design as well which delivers “zero gap” between the left and right click buttons. Take a closer look in our hands-on review then head below for more.

The Razer DeathAdder Essential is more budget-friendly, though not by much. Coming in at $23.50 on Amazon, you’ll find that the mouse offers a fairly feature-packed design even though it’s on the lower-end of the price range. The sensor, however, does take a step back from the Katar Pro XT with only a 6,400 DPI instead of 18,000.

Now, if you have a larger budget, then consider picking up the ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 120Hz gaming monitor that’s on sale right now for a low of $800. Today’s deal ushers in a discount of $300 from its normal going rate and delivers a high-end experience to your gaming setup. However, for all the deals related to your PC battlestation, be sure to check out our dedicated guide for all the ways you can save.

More on the CORSAIR Katar Pro XT:

Weighing just 73g, the KATAR PRO XT is extremely light and agile for hours of fast-paced FPS or MOBA gameplay.

The KATAR PRO XT’s compact, symmetric shape makes it great for claw and fingertip grip styles.

An 18,000 DPI optical sensor from PixArt, customizable in 1 DPI steps, offers the precision and high-accuracy tracking you need for victory.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!