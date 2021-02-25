Lately, the trend in gaming mice has been how lightweight can you make them. With crazy-light offerings from Razer, Glorious, and Logitech, there are plenty to choose from. But, despite the light weight, they can get pricey. If you’re looking for a high-performing mouse on a budget, then the new Katar Pro XT from Corsair might tick the right boxes. Coming in at just $29.99, this updated mouse comes in at a reasonable 73g and feels great in the hand. Be sure to hit the video below and check out all the details.

Katar Pro XT: Design

With a subtle design, the Katar doesn’t really stand out. There is RGB on the scroll wheel that can be configured within Corsair’s iCUE software, but for a wired gaming mouse, it’s pretty minimal. On top, we also see two large mouse buttons with a small “KTXT” logo on the mouse 1 button.

Also on top, the Katar Pro XT also has a large scroll wheel and a DPI switch button. Three different DPI settings can be assigned with different corresponding colors within iCUE and clicking the DPI button will cycle through those options.

The Katar Pro XT has six programmable buttons in total, with the two final buttons on the left side of the mouse. They rest up high near the top of the mouse. The sides also feature a textured grip and are angled upward quite steep for better grip and control.

On the bottom, the Katar Pro XT features large PTFE glide pads.

Dimensions

Since I’ve recently changed my preferred mouse design from an ergo to ambidextrous, my hand felt right at home on the Katar Pro XT. Measuring 115.8mm long by 64.2mm wide and 37.8mm tall, it’s a bit shorter than the Model O Wireless but wider and nearly the same height. Because of that shape, Corsair says that the Katar Pro XT is good for claw- and fingertip-style grips.

While 73g is pretty light, there are lots of lighter options out there still. The Viper Mini from Razer might be the closest competitor at $40 for a 61g ambidextrous mouse, but it is pretty mini. Some great wireless options are the Model O Wireless at 69g and $80, or the Logitech Pro X Superlight at 63g but a pricey $150.

Corsair Katar Pro XT: Video

Switches

Corsair has packed a couple of new features into the Katar Pro XT, the first of which being Corsair Quickstrike buttons. These feature a smaller gap between the left- and right-click buttons and the durable Omron switches underneath. Corsair claims this makes it faster and easier to actuate, which can translate to faster actions while gaming.

In use, the buttons feel great. Pressing the left- and right-click buttons gives a very satisfying click with some great tactile feedback. Be sure to check out the video if you want to hear how they sound.

Cable

The other new feature is a drag-reducing paracord cable. While I don’t think it’s quite as flexible as the Ascended cable on the Glorious mice, it performed well in most of my playing. I very rarely had any instances where I felt the cable was hindering my gameplay.

Other hardware

Another update here over the older wireless Katar Pro is the sensor. The newer PMW3391 takes DPI from 10,000 up to 18,000 for better precision.

In-use

Overall, I’ve been really impressed by the Katar Pro XT. It feels higher quality than the $29.99 price point might suggest. The clicks are satisfying, and while it isn’t as lightweight as other small offerings, the combination of low-drag cable and easy-to-grip ambidextrous design makes it a great choice for those on a budget. I’ll probably keep using the Model O Wireless as my everyday mouse because it is lighter and wireless, but I think the Katar Pro XT hits above its price bracket.

