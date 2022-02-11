Disney launches rare sitewide weekend sale with 20% off just about everything it sells

We are now tracking a notable Disney sitewide sale. The official online Disney Shop is now offering 20% off sitewide on just about everything it offers. While there are a few exceptions here and there on special items, this is a great time to scoop up some plushies for the kids, new pieces for your collection, themed home goods, and much more. Very rarely do we see sitewide codes on the official Disney Shop that span just about everything it offers like this, so jump in now as the whole sale wraps up on Monday. Head below for additional details.

Disney sitewide sale

The latest Disney sitewide sale is offering up to 20% off a massive range of its official goodies. Simply apply code DISNEYPALS at checkout to take advantage of the price drops on your entire order. And remember, you’ll also want to use code SHIPMAGIC to side step delivery fees in orders over $75. It’s hard to go wrong here, but you’ll find some top picks, from Disney classic characters to Baby Yoda and more, in the list below.

Disney sitewide sale:

Browse through the entire Disney site right here for additional offers. But while we are taking the Magic Kingdom, be sure to swing by our LEGO hub for all of the latest Star Wars and Marvel building kit deals. We also just detailed a range of the upcoming 2022 Star Wars sets for brick builders and be sure to check out our LEGOCY review of the vintage Jabba’s Palace as well.

More on the The Child Magnetic Shoulder Plush:

Hey, there’s a ”Baby Yoda” on your shoulder! The Child mini plush comes with a magnetic fabric disc that goes under your shirt. Place the Child on top and enjoy his adorable company wherever you go.

