Best and the rest of LEGO’s Star Wars winter 2022 lineup: a slow start to the year

With the LEGO Star Wars summer lineup now on the horizon, we’re first taking a step back to look at the entire wave of new kits that launched in January. Now that we’ve reviewed all five of the just-launched sets, we’re sorting through to see which builds are worth adding to your collection now and which you should wait on for discounts. Head below for a closer look at how all of the new LEGO Star Wars January 2022 kits compare and to see which is the best of the batch.

Hands-on with the best of LEGO’s summer 2021 lineup

The first wave of new LEGO Star Wars creations in 2022 launched in January. The lineup includes a total of five sets spread across both the Prequel and Original Trilogies. All of the builds are on the smaller side compared to previous releases.

These sets are packed with plenty of new minifigures and mark the grand return of some characters for the first time in years. You can get all of the details on the creations down below, as well as our thoughts on whether they’re worth adding to your collection or not.

1. Snowtrooper Battle Pack

The Snowtrooper Battle Pack is our favorite set of the January 2022 wave. After a year hiatus, the popular LEGO Star Wars battle packs have returned! This $19.99 set isn’t the largest creation in the lineup by any means, but it delivers quite the notable build for anyone who picked up last year’s UCS AT-AT.

The Snowtrooper Battle Pack includes four minifigures and lets you build out an Imperial army of Snowtroopers for filling all 40 seats in the walker. Our hands-on review details the kind of value you’re looking at from the kit, but the fact that I ended up purchasing over 20 of them earns it a spot at the top of our list.

2. Clone Command Station

Continuing with the army building emphasis, the LEGO Group also introduced its very first Star Wars Accessory Packs to kick off 2022. While it may not be the best set of the year, the new Clone Command Station is certainly another highlight. The most appealing aspect has to be the fact that builders haven’t been able to get their hands on brick-built Clones in almost half a decade.

Clocking in at $14.99, the set is mainly focused around the minifigures. The command station build is supplemented by a miniature weapons rack and a pair of standard white Clones. Then, for better or worse, there’s the Clone Command that came in last year’s UCS Republic Gunship. I waxed poetic about just how exciting it is to see a set like this return in our hands-on review, and that should be enough justification for putting this set at number two in our best and the rest roundup for the LEGO January 2022 Star Wars lineup.

3. Hoth AT-ST

The Hoth AT-ST landed at third best LEGO Star Wars set to launch in January 2022. The set ditches the usual design for the Imperial walker that many builders have come to know. Instead, you’ll find a tweaked build that’s more accurate to the on-screen version in the Empire Strikes Back.

The translation into LEGO form is a 586-piece build at the $49.99 price point. Our hands-on review offers some better insight into just what you can expect, but the notable inclusions of an exclusive Chewbaca minifigure and the most accurate Probe Droid to date are certainly highlights. This kit would be higher in our ranking if it weren’t for how notable some of the other builds in this lineup are.

4. Defense of Hoth

Leaning more into the rest section of our best and the rest roundup, the second of the LEGO Group’s first Star Wars Accessory Packs wasn’t quite as eye-catching as the other. Carrying on with the ice plant focus, the Defense of Hoth set arrived at a $14.99 price point, similar to the Clone Trooper counterpart, with 64 pieces to boot.

All told, it is quite the solid build, especially for expanding the Rebel side of all the Hoth action as of late. But the lack of anything too iconic or notable makes this one less of a must-have compared to everything else. Sure, it’s a nice inclusion in the LEGO Star Wars 2022 January lineup, but there are other sets I’d recommend picking up first. You can get the full scoop on what to expect in our hands-on review, should you be looking for a more nuanced take.

5. Ahsoka BrickHeadz

The fifth and final creation to launch for 2022, Ahsoka BrickHeadz is the latest $9.99 buildable figure released. As the 150th BrickHeadz from the LEGO Group, the Ahsoka Tano kit was under a lot of pressure to live up to the importance of this milestone. And, I am sure you can guess how that went, given we’re far from calling this set the best from the LEGO Star Wars 2022 January collection.

If you didn’t catch our review, the main takeaway was that the Ahsoka BrickHeadz is great on its own and puts the Clone Wars in the spotlight, which is a nice change of pace. But ultimately, given that the set was supposed to be a fan’s choice and the LEGO Group ignored the community’s request for another beloved character, there’s a lot more I would have liked to see from this kit.

9to5Toys’ Take

Last year’s LEGO Star Wars lineup saw the trend of downsizing popular creations from a galaxy far, far away. But now that we’ve taken a look at the first wave from 2022, there’s still no clear indication of what the LEGO Group’s plans are for the remainder of the year.

The picture gets a little clearer if you take the upcoming March wave into consideration, but there’s a lot more variety this time around. I do have to say that I am loving the inclusion of sets from the Clone Wars. Not to mention that all of these recent releases have made now the perfect time to start army building, if that is your thing.

Stay up to date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, or Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!