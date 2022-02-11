Sports Illustrated under $14/yr. (Reg. up to $39) + more from $4.50 in Super Bowl weekend sale

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s Super Bowl magazine sale with issues from $0.15 a pop. This is another great chance to renew subscriptions or jump in the for the first time with some of the most popular titles starting at just over $4.50 per year. DiscountMags charges no sales tax or delivery fees and will never auto-renew your subscriptions on you. highlights include Sports Illustrated, GQ, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, National Geographic, and much more. Head below for additional details.

One standout here, among the many, is the 1-year subscription to Sports Illustrated. Now available at $13.75 per year with free delivery every month (more like 16 issues a year), this is regularly up to $39 and currently marked down to $20 at Amazon. This is the lowest price we can find on a 1 year subscription and a great time to jump in. It features previews of upcoming seasons, behind-the-scenes access to the biggest stars, analysis from leading experts and announcers, plus much more.

Browse through the rest of the this weekend’s Super Bowl magazine sale right here for the best prices available on all of the aforementioned titles and more.

Just make sure you scoop up the Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies and check out our new February reading list as well.

More on Sports Illustrated magazine:

Sports Illustrated Magazine is one of the leading sports magazines in the world. Every issue features a wide range of sports-related articles and photographs, including columns written by the leading sports analysts and announcers. From previews of upcoming seasons to articles detailing the world behind the scenes, Sports Illustrated Magazine offers a one-of-a-kind look at your favorite players and teams.

