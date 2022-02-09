Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation ‘into the future’ + Vanguard Season Two news

Today, Microsoft announced that it doesn’t plan to make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive and plans to keep the game on PlayStation past the existing agreement and “into the future.” This comes on the heels of Vanguard and Warzone’s Season Two announcement yesterday and the news last week of the upcoming Call of Duty game being made by Infinity Ward. There’s a lot to unpack here, so without further ado, let’s dive in.

Call of Duty to remain cross-platform on PlayStation “into the future”

We’ll start things off with Microsoft’s announcement that just went live. A lot of people have worried that Microsoft would make Call of Duty an Xbox/PC exclusive after purchasing Activision. In fact, I’ve even thought the same myself. However, that won’t be the case, as Microsoft today said that they’ve told Sony the company plans to make the games available on PlayStation “beyond the existing agreement and into the future” that way “Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games we love.” This is the right move by Microsoft, and the company even said that they’ll take “similar steps to support Nintendo’s successful platform.” While Call of Duty isn’t available on Switch (yet?), there are several Activision titles on Nintendo’s portable gaming platform, so that’s presumably what Microsoft is talking about here. This is good news for gamers all around and it’s great that Microsoft came out and said this sooner, rather than later.

In other news, yesterday the cinematic trailer for Season Two of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone dropped with details on Task Force Yeti and the Nebula V Bomb. You’ll find that the “world is once again threatened by this resurging nefarious power” that’s sole goal is to “choke the life out of the Allies” who have found intel on something called the Nebula V. What is the Nebula V? Well, from the looks of it, this unique bomb can turn humans (dead or alive) into zombies, and that’s not something the world needs to see.

Season Two of both Vanguard and Warzone will include both free and paid content and will be released on February 14. There’s not just new content included with the update though, as other various fixes including QoL updates and other features will be added in.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m stoked to hear that Microsoft plans to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. While Xbox and PC having more exclusive is good for the platform, I feel like Microsoft is planning to use Bethesda for that while keeping the behemoth that is Activision as big as possible. Call of Duty is a source of money for Microsoft, plain and simple, so it only makes sense that they’ll keep it on as many platforms as possible for the foreseeable future. Of course, Microsoft didn’t say that they would never make Call of Duty exclusive, just that they would keep it on PlayStation “into the future,” meaning plans could eventually change. Until then, gamers on both Microsoft and Sony platforms can enjoy all the latest Call of Duty games, though PlayStation might not see as many exclusive features as they have in the past.

