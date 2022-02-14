Everyone can have The Child on-board with this Grogu vehicle plushy from $7 (At least 50% off)

Amazon is now offering the 8-inch Star Wars Grogu “Child on Board” Sign Plushy for $7.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $7.11 shipped. Regularly $15, this is at least 50% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. For the price of a couple lattes you can add the most adorable Jedi from a galaxy far, far away to your back window. Everyone can have a child on board with this 8-inch plushy sign that uses suction cups to “securely” attach to your window. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More details below. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any Baby Yoda collectibles on Amazon in the under $7 category right now, or ever really. If you’re looking to add more Gorgu to your collection, or just want the novel sign in your window to show your Mandalorian fandom, it doesn’t get much more affordable than this for an official plushy. 

Check out the life-size version in our hands-on review and then head over to our coverage of the latest Disney sitewide sale. You’ll find even more Grogu collectibles, apparel, toys and plushies alongside a stable of classic Disney characters and more with options starting in the $9.50 range right here

More on the Star Wars Grogu “Child on Board” Sign:

That’s no baby, that’s Grogu, The Child! Now fans of the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, can show their love for their precious cargo as they head down the highway with this adorable “Child on Board” plush toy/auto sign combination. Grogu in 8-inch plush holds onto the sign that reads “Child on Board”, and suction cups keep them both attached firmly in full view of fellow Star Wars fans driving by! A great gift for fans, families and friends. Colors and decorations may vary.

