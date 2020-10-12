CDkeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $29.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, like it still goes for over at Amazon, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate, a couple bucks below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Histrorically speaking, the official holiday price drops for PS Plus won’t be nearly as deep as this, so it might be a good idea to refresh your subscription while you can do so at a particularly notable 50% off. PS Plus members will receive access to the upcoming PS Plus Collection on PS5, online multiplayer, the monthly free game library, deep deals on PSN, and much more. Head below for even more details.

PlayStation Plus memberships are getting even more valuable come the end of the year with the new PS Plus Collection. You can read all about the lineup of backwards compatible titles right here as well details on how Sony will be treating PS1, PS2, and PS3 titles. You’ll also find this month’s free games, Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr, are now available for download alongside everything else in this morning’s games roundup. You might also want to take a closer look at the PS5 launch lineup as well.

We are less than 24-hours away for Prime Day 2020 and the deals are already starting to roll-in. You’ll find the best early price drops right here alongside some gaming and home theater offers.

More on PlayStation Plus memberships:

Your 12-month membership subscription will renew automatically and $59.99 + applicable tax will be deducted from your PlayStation Network (“PSN”) account wallet every 12 months until you cancel. If your wallet has insufficient funds, your PSN account’s default payment method will be charged. To cancel, go to [Settings]>[Account Management]>[Account Info]>[PlayStation Subscriptions] on PS4 or see “How to Cancel” below. Enrolling in service turns on your PSN wallet’s automatic funding setting. Price may change. No refunds.

