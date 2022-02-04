Extremely rare deal on the Xbox Series S Fortnite/Rocket League Bundle at $280

Trusted eBay seller AntOnline is now offering the Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle for $279.99 shipped. Regularly $300 and still fetching as much at Amazon without the add-on games, this bundle typically sells for $300 at Best Buy and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This is also $10 below our Costco member-only deal from earlier this year. This might not be an overly deep price drop, but discounts on latest-generation consoles have been nearly non-existent. The Series S has been the only option readily available for a year or more and this is a great time to bring Microsoft’s latest all-digital machine home with a nice price drop. Head below for additional details.

As the name suggests, this bundles includes Fortnite, a Rocket League bundle featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits, all for even less than the standard version that doesn’t come with any of that. If you’re looking to bring some current-generation hardware home, or know anyone who is, this is easily one of the best deals we have tracked.

The Xbox Lunar game sale is still live and you can catch some highlights in our daily game roundup, just be sure to feast your eyes on the special edition Lunar New Year Xbox Series S console design. You can also learn more about Microsoft’s groundbreaking new acquisition of Activision Blizzard right here and the latest details on Call of Duty exclusivity in our previous feature.

Head over to our games and apps deal hub for even more.

More on the Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle:

Get the all-digital Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. With the Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite, you can customize your avatar with the Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on favorite items in Fortnite Battle Royale and more. For Rocket League add-on content, you get the standout Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits that can be used to build Blueprints, upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium, or purchase most-wanted content from the Rocket League Item Shop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!