KontrolFreek intros new 2022 edition Xbox and PlayStation CQC Performance Thumbsticks

KontrolFreek – makers of those popular controller thumbsticks and other gaming accessories – is reintroducing its CQC (close quarters combat) model with some modern enhancements today. The KontrolFreek thumb grip attachments are essentially risers for your gamepad that provide extra grip on the thumb-controlled joysticks for better grip and a more conformable experience overall. Today, the brand is bringing back its “OG” model to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the CQC Performance Thumbsticks release. Head below for a closer look.

New KontrolFreek CQC Thumbsticks for PlayStation and Xbox

KontrolFreek makes a wide range of gaming thumbsticks you’ll find on Amazon for not much more than a few cups of coffee. Different grip patterns and game-themed options are available across just about all platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch gamepads.

But today, it is going back to where it all started with the CQC Performance Thumbsticks alongside a more modern touch:

Back by popular demand, the CQC is the original mid-rise performance Thumbstick built for versatility in any game to provide comfort and control resulting in faster and more accurate reactions…Fusing retro style and innovation, the 2022 edition CQC Thumbsticks feature the original concave thumb surface, built for comfort, grip, and control…

The 2022 edition CQC Performance Thumbsticks sit in the mid-rise 6.1mm category and are said to allow for better aim/control alongside a more ergonomic feel. They feature an updated 4-prong system to attach them to your controller of choice to increase overall stability and security for intensive gamers.

Available for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and the no defunct Xbox One, here’s a quick look at the highlight specs:

The world’s most advanced thumb grips with next-gen 4-Prong design to meet ergonomic and performance gaming needs for next-gen consoles and gamers

Mid-Rise Thumbsticks delivers 6.1mm of added height to original stock controller sticks for enhanced control and increased comfort

Provides an increased range of motion and accuracy, while decreasing hand & thumb fatigue, along with reduced dead zone resistance

Proprietary rubber compound enhances grip and reduces slip

The new KontrolFreek CQC Performance Thumbsticks are now available direct from the official site starting from $14.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Okay, so your average gamer certainly isn’t going to be worrying about this kind of add-on product. But the KontrolFreek solutions have long since been a popular option on Amazon and elsewhere for those who do. If you spend hours upon hours in multiplayer matches or exploring every nook and cranny of your favorite open-worlds, they are worth a look, especially if you experience thumb fatigue or are just looking for sharper aim.

