Check out the special edition Lunar New Year Xbox Series S console design

While everyone is still digesting the Microsoft Activision acquisition – and whether or not Call of Duty will end up an Xbox exclusive – a new Lunar New Year Xbox console has been in the lab. Microsoft is celebrating the Year of the Tiger with a (very) limited edition Xbox Series S console decked out in special edition artwork for the Lunar New Year, but it will not be easy to get one. Nonetheless, you’ll still want to head below to check out the red and gold design.

Lunar New Year Xbox Series S console

Xbox has created 15 special edition Xbox Series S consoles with matching Xbox Wireless Controllers alongside Chinese cartoon artist Bu2ma (Bu-er-ma). Wrapped in a deep crimson red with black renderings and gold accents, the Lunar New Year Xbox design is heavily inspired “by an iconic character from his work.”

According to traditional Chinese culture, people born in the Year of the Tiger are strong-willed and confident, both of which are characteristics shared by our global Xbox family. Like the Tiger, Team Xbox is determined to bring the joy of gaming to everyone on the planet.

As you can tell by the extremely limited number of consoles being made, this is one of those sweepstakes you have to enter and hope to get insanely lucky to score one.

The Lunar New Year Xbox Series S console and Xbox Wireless controller feature the Tiger with a modern twist. Inspired by the traditional Lunar New Year lucky colors, red and gold, the custom design represents wellbeing and fortune, offering good will toward all gamers.

Fans around the globe can enter to win one by retweeting the official sweepstakes tweet:

Lunar New Year, new Lunar Xbox.



Follow and RT with #LunarNewYearXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win a Lunar New Year Xbox Series S bundle.



Age 18+. Ends 2/3/22. Rules: https://t.co/GfpkbWgKSo pic.twitter.com/eRNIjyhg16 — Xbox (@Xbox) January 21, 2022

And Xbox fans in China will have the same opportunity via the official sweepstakes on “Wechat and bilibili, starting January 25 at 12:00 p.m. China Standard Time.”

Good luck!

