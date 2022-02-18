Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $50, Halo Infinite $43, XCOM 2 Collection $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering pre-orders of the highly-anticipated Elden Ring at $49.99 for the digital Xbox version with code EMCBPA835. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest we have seen pre-orders go for on the next FromSoftware adventure set for release later this month on February 25, 2022. Set to take the beloved Soulsborne formula out into the open-world, Elden Ring has fans of the series extremely excited to say the least. While still bringing that tough as nails gameplay to the table, FromSoftware has made the game more accessible than ever before. With only a week left before release, this is your chance to land a digital copy on day one with a nice discount attached. Head below for more including Halo Infinite, XCOM 2 Collection, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Cuphead, Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-orders, and more.

