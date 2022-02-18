Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $50, Halo Infinite $43, XCOM 2 Collection $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering pre-orders of the highly-anticipated Elden Ring at $49.99 for the digital Xbox version with code EMCBPA835. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest we have seen pre-orders go for on the next FromSoftware adventure set for release later this month on February 25, 2022. Set to take the beloved Soulsborne formula out into the open-world, Elden Ring has fans of the series extremely excited to say the least. While still bringing that tough as nails gameplay to the table, FromSoftware has made the game more accessible than ever before. With only a week left before release, this is your chance to land a digital copy on day one with a nice discount attached. Head below for more including Halo Infinite, XCOM 2 Collection, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Cuphead, Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-orders, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Horizon Forbidden West Regalla Edition now in-stock at $260
- F1 2021: Standard Edition $20 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Halo Infinite $43 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $5 (Reg. $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Switch$15 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Amazon pre-order $60
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. up to $50)
- Also matched on PSN
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox $6 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series sale up to 80% off
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Xbox$14 (Reg. $40)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $26+)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Watch Dogs Legion $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Full review here
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
