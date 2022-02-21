Anker’s eufyCam 2 HomeKit system now $204 off at new Amazon low, more in Gold Box from $56

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its eufy smart cameras and accessories starting at $56. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the price cuts, our top pick is the eufyCam 2 4-Cam HomeKit Security System at $375.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $580, today’s offer is $114 below our previous Black Friday mention and a new all-time low at $204 off. This eufyCam 2 package arrives with four weather-resistant 1080p cameras for surveilling everywhere from the front yard to porch. The included base station allows for local recording, and other notable features here include 365-day battery life, as well as support for HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Anker eufy Gold Box highlights:

As far as other smart home upgrades go, Lenovo’s new Smart Clock Essential with Alexa just went on sale for the very first time at $50. Though that’s also alongside this ongoing Philips Hue color bulb discount which delivers a match of the all-time low for only the second time at $30.

eufyCam 2 4-Cam HomeKit System features:

Get a clearer, brighter view of the people in-shot. Built-in AI technology identifies and focuses in on the human in the image. Reduce false alerts with smart tech which differentiates humans from objects. Connect your devices to Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance.

