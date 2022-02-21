Spring is coming! Gear up with Greenworks 24V Gold Box, Mower/Drill combos starting at $233

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of Greenworks 24/48V products at all time low prices starting at $43.99. Shipping is free across the board. These tool and tool combos are a great way to escape the dirty gasoline ecosystem and run multiple items off the same batteries. Some standouts:
- 48V 17-inch mower and impact drill combo: $233.31,
- 20-inch mower, $333.99
- Greenworks 24V 12-inch Brushless Chainsaw: $119.99
- Greenworks 24V (90 MPH / 320 CFM) Cordless Axial Blower: $67.44
Greenworks 48V 20″ Brushless Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower + 24V Brushless Drill / Driver features:
- Two Greenworks 24 VOLT POWERALL batteries combine for 48 VOLTS of exceptional, better than gas power without leaving the 24 VOLT battery platform
- Up To 45 Minutes Run-Time With 2 Fully Charged 5Ah USB Batteries. Run-Time Varies Based on Grass Condition and Operator Technique. Dual Port Charger Included
- Highly efficient brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life
- Self-propelled rear wheel drive and variable speed control for maximum traction, maneuverability, and control
- Durable steel 20 in. cutting deck gets the job done quicker and more efficiently
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!