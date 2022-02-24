Spigen clear and white Ultra Hybrid AirTag Keychain holders hit new Amazon low at $8

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Ultra Hybrid Apple AirTag Keychain Case Cover for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Available in crystal clear or white, this one typically hovers between $10 and $12 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be the Rugged Armor Case that’s still on sale for $19 or the leather variant we saw in our launch coverage coverage, the Ultra Hybrid is a more affordable solution to loop your AirTag onto your keyring. Featuring subtle Spigen branding, it also includes a small clip ring to attach it just about anywhere else as well as a flexible and “lightweight” build that protects the Apple item tracker without blocking transmission. More details below.

A more affordable solution is the 2-pack of Ailun AirTag keychain-style holders. You can score them at half the price and secure much of the same functionality overall. They don’t carry the trusted Spigen brand naming here, but they should work out just fine for folks who don’t need an overly rugged solution.

If you need something sticky, we are also still tracking the protective Pelican stick-on AirTag mounts at $15 each or $40 for a 4-pack. These options feature a 2-piece “heavy-duty” outer shell and can be attached to “luggage, bikes, electronics, and more.” You can get a closer look at these ones right here as well as our launch coverage. And don’t forget we still have a new low on the ElevationLab TagVault Bike model.

More on the Spigen Ultra Hybrid AirTag Holders:

Designed to showcase the original AirTags

Made with a clear, flexible and lightweight build designed for AirTag holder that fits on your accessories such as keys, bags, wallet, and dog pet collar

Includes a small carabiner for easy attachment

Front cutout for simple access and removal

