Pelican’s protective AirTag Stick-On Mount drops to $15 Prime shipped, or four for $40 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Pelican Protector Series Stick-On Mount for Apple AirTag at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is available on the black and gray variants, the latter of which is now at the lowest price we have tracked outside of the brief Black Friday offer last year. Just keep in mind, if you need more than one of them the 4-pack is still down at $40, or $10 a pop. Pelican has brought is pedigree in the protective accessory space to the Apple AirTag game with its Protector Series stick-on mounts that both protect your item tracker with a 2-piece “heavy-duty” outer shell and allow them to stick to just about anything (“luggage, bikes, electronics, and more”). Get an even closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

If you’re looking for an AirTag solution in the wallet category, we are also tracking the first notable price drops on ElevationLab’s solutions. The TagVault Wallet AirTag Holders are now starting from under $9 Prime shipped and everything you need to know about them is right here.

Speaking of ElevationLab, we are also tracking the first price drop on its bike-mounted model. Now up to 25% off the going rate, the deals start from $15 and offer up a secure way to affix an AirTag directly to your bike at a new Amazon all-time low. Just be sure to check out the ongoing offer on Spigen’s popular Rugged Armor AirTag Case with the built-in carabiner while you’re at it.

More on the Pelican AirTag Protector Series Stick-On Mount:

Adhesive Backing Allows For Secure Placement On Any Hard Surface Including Luggage,Bikes, Electronics, And More

Heavy-Duty Outer Shell Ensures That Your Airtag Remains Secure And Your Item Can Be Tracked Through The Most Rugged Conditions

2 Piece Design Allows For Easy Airtag Insertion And Durable Protection During Use

