Logitech G PRO X Superlight Mouse falls to new all-time low at $105 (Save 30%)

Update: Adorama is now delivering a new all-time low at $104.99 with the price dropping at checkout.

Amazon currently offers the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse for $119.99 shipped in both black and white styles. Normally fetching $150 in either case, today’s price cuts are marking new Amazon all-time lows at 25% off while beating our previous mention from back in December by $2. As one of the lightest gaming mouse in Logitech’s stable, the G PRO X lives up to its name by only weighing in at a pretty astonishing 63 grams. Its Esports-grade design also yields a HERO 25,600 DPI sensor alongside 70 hours of usage on a single charge thanks to the included 2.4GHz USB receiver. Gamers of all skill levels have found it to be a compelling option, and we noted just how much it delivered on the superlight design in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the more premium features of Logitech’s flagship gaming peripherial can save some cash by bringing its standard G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse to their battlestation. This one is still geared towards gaming setups with the same 25,600 DPI sensor and LIGHTSPEED wireless support. It just won’t be quite as light of a build, though that trade-off may be worth the more affordable $78 price tag.

Then consider giving your kit a more thorough upgrade with Samsung’s new 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz monitor. This truly battlestation-worthy accessory delivers about as high-end of a gaming setup as can be with a 4K mini-LED panel, HDMI 2.1 inputs, as well as both G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support. Plus, at a new all-time low, you can score the recent release at $500 off.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Mouse features:

Meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros. Engineered to win, being the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest levels of performance. Ultra-lightweight at under 63 grams, with hyper-minimal redesign achieving nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO Wireless mouse. Powered by Lightspeed, PRO X Superlight is our fastest and most reliable PRO mouse yet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!