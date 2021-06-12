It’s now time for the Gearbox E3 2021 presentation. This year’s all-digital show is officially underway after Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest shocked us all with our first look at the much anticipated FromSoftware title Elden Ring, followed by today’s Ubisoft Forward event that finished off with a good look at the new Avatar game. For now we are moving on to the next big event on this year’s E3 schedule, Borderlands developer Gearbox. It all starts now and you can watch the Gearbox E3 2021 presentation down below.

E3 2021 Gearbox presentation:

E3 2021 has already had a few major reveals and announcements including our first look at the new not-quite Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Debuting at the Summer Game Fest event on Thursday, this new collaboration between Gearbox and 2K must just be the tip of the iceberg for what the Borderlands developer has on tap for this year’s show. We will be following along down below and updating this post with all of the reveal trailers as they go live.

Beyond what could be more of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, we are expecting to hear about Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black as well as some of what Gearbox Publishing has on the slate. You’ll find today’s Gearbox stream down below:

Updating….

Borderlands movie

First up, is the Borderlands motion picture and a behind the scenes look on set with director Eli Roth, the producers and more.

More Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

We are getting a deeper dive into the new Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands…coming early 2022

Another look at Tribes of Midgard

The 10-player co-op game will be available July 27

Godfall Fire and Darkness

Godfall comes to PS4 with free PS5 upgrade with cross-gen play on July 10 + a free expansion known as Fire and Darkness and a free content update.

Godfall leaps onto PlayStation 4 for the first time. Flanked by a new expansion, Fire & Darkness and the free Lightbringer Update, this is the best time to ascend in Godfall. All content shown launches August 10 and comes to PS5, PS4, and the Epic Games Store.

Be sure to check out Microsoft’s upcoming Summer Game Fest Demo event that will offer up more than 40 unreleased Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S titles to try out for FREE starting next week. We also just got our first look at this year’s huge Battlefield 2042 release featuring dynamic events and 128-player matches with a launch date set for October 22 just after Nintendo confirmed its E3 2021 event with over 40-minutes of upcoming Switch games for June 15.

More E3 2021:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!