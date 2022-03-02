Rare Prime price drop puts Nintendo Switch Lite consoles in all colorways down to $190

Today only, Woot is offering a rare price drop on Nintendo Switch Lite consoles. Prime members can now land one in any color for $189.99 shipped. Switch Lite is regularly $200 and while it is readily available for the most part at Amazon and elsewhere, it’s not often we see any kind of a price drop these days, never mind on all colorways. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the Lite brings a more portable Switch experience anywhere you might need it with all of the same feature set as the standard edition, outside of the big screen connection. Head below for more details.

Just yesterday some rumors of a potential Nintendo Switch 2 surfaced, but that is likely years out if it’s genuine in the first place. With one of the most exciting slates of Switch games already releasing and on the 2022 horizon, the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet included, now is a great time to land one of Nintendo’s portable current-generation machines. Just make sure you check out our feature piece on how to score the new Mario Kart 8 courses for FREE with a Switch Online sub.

Speaking of which, Amazon is also still offering a rare deal on 1-year switch Online memberships. The individual subscription is still marked down to $18.50 with free delivery, making now a great time to jump in or score a discounted extension for your existing membership.

More on Nintendo Switch Lite:

Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price

For every member of your family, there’s a member of ours

Optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system

Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built-in plus Control Pad

Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode

