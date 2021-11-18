Nintendo updates Mario Kart Live with FREE multiplayer ahead of Black Friday price drops

Mario Kart Live Black Friday deals are right around the corner now, and Nintendo just issued a FREE update enabling split-screen multiplayer action. This is great news for folks looking to pick up (another) one of Nintendo’s augmented reality Mario Kart Live Home Circuit sets as you’ll now be able to play multiplayer with only one Switch system in the household via split-screen action. Head below for more details.

Mario Kart Live Black Friday deals + multiplayer action

Not only will the Mario Kart Live Black Friday deals knock the regularly $100 Mario and Luigi sets down to $59.99, but you’ll also be able to get multiplayer action going without needing multiple Switch consoles, and we all know how tough it can be to score one of those right now.

Nintendo issued the new feature set as part of a free update to all owners yesterday evening alongside the ability to “play any Grand Prix cup with 2-4 players in the new Relay Race multiplayer mode.” Learn more directly from Nintendo below:

A free update for #MarioKart Live: Home Circuit, is available now!



Connect two karts to one #NintendoSwitch system for Split-Screen multiplayer, or play any Grand Prix cup with 2-4 players in the new Relay Race multiplayer mode.https://t.co/V4WQ0RA0Zp pic.twitter.com/GN7Uu2xkPP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 18, 2021

We are expecting the Mario Kart Live Black Friday deals to go live at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and more throughout next week and as early as this weekend. Get a closer look at the upcoming Nintendo Black Friday price drops in the official online ad and our Best of Black Friday gaming feature.

Additional details from Nintendo:

