Sony’s latest XM4 ANC headphones and true wireless earbuds hit $248, more from $69

-
AmazonHeadphonesSonyAdorama
Save now From $69

Adorama is now offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $248 shipped in two styles. Also available for the same price at Amazon. Down from $278, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price to date with $30 in savings. These have only sold for less once before back on Black Friday. Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its new XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well. Then head below for more from $69.

Another notable discount today has Adorama offering up the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones in three different styles for $248. Also available at Amazon. Down from its usual $348 price tag, this is matching our previous mention at $100 off. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Sony headphone discounts to start the week:

As for what the latest from Sony deliver, the company just launched its unique new LinkBuds last month with quite the interesting design approach. Centered around a new open-style form-factor, these true wireless earbuds deliver a transparency-mode like feature through hardware with a circular and hollow driver that allows you to still hear audio from the outside world. Our launch coverage takes a closer look at the experience should you want to learn more.

Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds features:

Industry-leading noise canceling with new Integrated Processor V1. Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec. Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments. Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations. 8 hours long battery with Noise Canceling.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Sony Adorama

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Sony’s new true wireless LinkBuds deliver a uniqu...
Jabra’s new Elite 3 earbuds deliver Google Fast P...
Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics 10W Qi Wireless C...
Jabra’s Elite 7 workout-ready ANC earbuds drop to...
OnePlus Buds Pro with ANC on sale for first time in mon...
Beats Fit Pro were just released and you can already sc...
Lock-in the best price of 2022 on Car and Driver magazi...
Amazon upgrades your timepiece with Timex and Invicta w...
Load more...
Show More Comments