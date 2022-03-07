Sony’s latest XM4 ANC headphones and true wireless earbuds hit $248, more from $69

Adorama is now offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $248 shipped in two styles. Also available for the same price at Amazon. Down from $278, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price to date with $30 in savings. These have only sold for less once before back on Black Friday. Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its new XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well. Then head below for more from $69.

Another notable discount today has Adorama offering up the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones in three different styles for $248. Also available at Amazon. Down from its usual $348 price tag, this is matching our previous mention at $100 off. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Sony headphone discounts to start the week:

As for what the latest from Sony deliver, the company just launched its unique new LinkBuds last month with quite the interesting design approach. Centered around a new open-style form-factor, these true wireless earbuds deliver a transparency-mode like feature through hardware with a circular and hollow driver that allows you to still hear audio from the outside world. Our launch coverage takes a closer look at the experience should you want to learn more.

Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds features:

Industry-leading noise canceling with new Integrated Processor V1. Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec. Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments. Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations. 8 hours long battery with Noise Canceling.

