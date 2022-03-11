Score Jabra Elite 85t Wireless ANC Earbuds with a pair of charging pads at $150 ($237 value)

While we are still tracking a new all-time low on Elite 7 Pro model, Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless ANC Bluetooth Earbuds with a pair of wireless charging pads for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230 and currently on sale for $200 via Best Buy without the extra charging pad, they are $185 on Amazon right now and have never dropped below $150. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low on the dual charging pad bundle that will come in handy with the Elite 85t’s wireless charging case. Alongside active noise cancellation and HearThrough mode, it provides up to 25 hours of wireless playback alongside “cutting-edge technology for a calls and music.” More details below and check out our hands-on review of the Jabra Elite 7 while you’re at it.

For something more affordable, hit up our ongoing deal on the Beats Studio Buds while they are back down at the 2022 low. Alongside Hey Siri and the workout-ready design, you can land a set at $120 shipped right now. You won’t get the double charging pads here, but they will save you some cash with active noise cancellation in tow.

Swing by our headphones deal hub for more including rare price cut on Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2. But if it’s the gaming headsets you’re after, the Razer Kaira Pro model is still marked down to $100. This 33% price drop marks the second notable discount we have tracked and you can get more details in our deal coverage or hands-on review.

PREMIUM NOISE-CANCELLING EARBUDS – It turns out, you can have it all. Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds have been engineered with the most cutting-edge technology for a calls and music experience like never before

FULLY ADJUSTABLE SOUND – Featuring Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology, you can adjust your level of ANC (to cancel noise you don’t want to hear), or adjust your level of HearThrough mode (to let in what you do) using the Jabra Sound app

CRYSTAL-CLEAR CALLS – With 6 mic technology and wind protection, you can make and take calls anywhere with these Bluetooth earbuds. Plus, the 12mm speakers offer big sound, powerful base, and amazing sound quality—all wrapped up in a super compact design. Operating temperature for wireless charging- 0°C to 40°C / 32°F to 104°F

