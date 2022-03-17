First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay starts now!

It’s finally time to get our first look at Harry Potter gameplay from the upcoming Avalanche Software RPG. Sony announced earlier this week it would be dedicating an entire State of Play showcase event – not something we see very often – to the game for its first gameplay blowout, and it has finally arrived. The teaser trailer we got about a year ago got nearly 30 million views, so let’s hope the folks at Sony come through with an exciting demo this afternoon. Head below to follow along with today’s Harry Potter gameplay showcase for the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy.

The State of Play we got from Sony earlier this month was a touch underwhelming, despite getting a look at the new FREE Returnal DLC and retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection, but that might very well have been because it was saving the goods for today’s Harry Potter gameplay presentation. Hogwarts Legacy might be one of the most exciting games we have seen based on the popular Wizarding World, so here’s to hoping it takes the more mature, substantial AAA approach we described earlier this week. Nonetheless, die-hard fans of the franchise will likely be stoked anyway, and the waiting is finally over.

Follow along with today’s Hogwarts Legacy Harry Potter presentation below where we are expecting to see 14 straight minutes of in-game footage in action:

Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games are happy to partner with PlayStation to bring you a special edition of State of Play entirely dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy. The show will run for about 20 minutes, featuring over 14 minutes of Hogwarts Legacy game-play captured on PS5, and concluding with some insight from a few members of the team at Avalanche Software who are bringing the Wizarding World to life.

Releasing Holiday 2022!

Players are a new student at Hogwarts

Players create their own character and are sorted into one of the four houses

You attend classes and start as a fifth year student…to learn the mechanics?

In between classes you can explore the castle, discover dungeons and secret passages – solving puzzles

Iconic locations you’ve never been able to explore before

There are some familiar faces from the film series

You can explore the areas surrounding Hogwarts

Antagonist: A mounting goblin and dark wizard rebellion is looming

Dozens of combat spells and finishers

There is a talent and skills progression tree with upgradable plants, potions, and spells…buy, loot, and craft your own gear

Plant and beast companions

Broom flight confirmed..hard to say if it’s just in certain areas though

Nearby village Hogsmeade is playable and explorable

Dynamic weather/seasons

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!