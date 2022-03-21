Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, Among Us Crewmate Edition $24, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Yoshi’s Crafted World on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you missed out on this one during the Mario Day 2022 festivities, now’s another chance to grab it at the holiday pricing. It features an adorable wool and handcrafted art style as players guide Yoshi and friends through a series of stages. Each of which feature a “flip side” where you can make your way back through to uncover additional secrets alongside 2-player co-op and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Among Us: Crewmate Edition, Back 4 Blood, WHAT THE GOLF?, FIFA 22, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

