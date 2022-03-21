Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, Among Us Crewmate Edition $24, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Yoshi’s Crafted World on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you missed out on this one during the Mario Day 2022 festivities, now’s another chance to grab it at the holiday pricing. It features an adorable wool and handcrafted art style as players guide Yoshi and friends through a series of stages. Each of which feature a “flip side” where you can make your way back through to uncover additional secrets alongside 2-player co-op and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Among Us: Crewmate Edition, Back 4 Blood, WHAT THE GOLF?, FIFA 22, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition from $24 (Reg. $30)
- Back 4 Blood $20 (Reg. $30+)
- NHL 22 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- FIFA 22 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Back 4 Blood $20 (Reg. $30+)
- WHAT THE GOLF? eShop$12 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Battlefield 2042 $35 (Reg. $45+)
- EA Amazon sale from $10
- Florence eShop $2 (Reg. $6)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- FINAL FANTASY VII remake pre-owned $12 (Reg. $40 new)
- FINAL FANTASY VII eShop $8 (Reg. $16)
- FINAL FANTASY IX eShop $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle PSN $17.50 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation March Madness Digital Sale up to 75% off
- Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (50% off)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Now matched on PSN
- Metal Gear Sold V Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $26 (Reg. $40)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26
Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm
Bethesda unleashes new details on its massive upcoming Starfield RPG in latest teaser video
Sony will reveal new Harry Potter RPG gameplay in dedicated 20-min. showcase this week
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer
Microsoft Flight Simulator now available on Xbox One, Cloud gaming, more in March Game Pass
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!