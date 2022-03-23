LEGO Boba Fett’s Throne Room sees first discount to $90, Bad Batch Shuttle $85, more

Zavvi is launching a new LEGO flash sale today with some rare price cuts on new kits. Leading the way is the just-released LEGO Boba Fett’s Throne Room at $89.99 shipped when code BOBAFETT has been applied at checkout. Just launching back on March 1, this one is down from the usual $100 price tag in order to mark the first readily-available discount and a new all-time low. Arriving with 732 pieces, this recreation of Boba Fett’s Palace is the largest Star Wars set of the year so far and recreates the scenary from the Book of Boba Fett. It features several different areas including the throne room itself, as well as guard tower and mower. Plus, there are a total of seven minifigures in the set headlined by Fett himself as well as Fennec Shand, Bib Fortuna, a Gamorrean Guard, Quarren, Qeequay guard, and Theelin dancer. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the set. Head below for more.

Discounting another new LEGO Star Wars set inspired by a Disney+ series, the Bad Batch Attack Shuttle is also on sale. Delivering the first discount of the year, this kit drops to $84.99 with code SHUTTLE. Down from the usual $100 price tag, we’ve only seen it on sale a couple of times before with today’s offer marking the second-best overall and lowest since last holiday season.

In our hands-on review, we noted how the included minifigures were the star of the show, but that the 969-piece build still manages to delight thanks to a unique color scheme. This is definitely one of my favorite sets from 2021, and a must-have if you haven’t picked this one up already. You’re getting all of the members of the Bad Batch in minifigure form including Hunter, Tech, Echo, and Wrecker in their Clone Wars garb, with Crosshair rocking an Imperial regalia.

While you can shop other deals from the Zavvi sale right here, you’ll want to check out all of the new LEGO Star Wars kits that have dropped this week. Yesterday, we got a first look at the new Dagobah Jedi Training and Death Star Trench Run builds, which join the Trash Compactor set Walmart revealed to us last week. But if you’re a fan of harder sci-fi, the upcoming Avatar lineup with Na’vi minifigures is worth diving into, too.

LEGO Boba Fett’s Throne Room features:

Write new chapters in the Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett saga with this Boba Fett’s Throne Room buildable playset (75326) for fans aged 9 and up. The brick-built palace model opens up for easy access to the detailed throne room, barbecue area and kitchen.There is a throne with a hidden treasure compartment and a pop-up function to eject Bib Fortuna, tilting steps, an opening gate and lots of playful accessories.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!