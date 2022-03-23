Razer’s 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor reaches new low with $100 in savings

Amazon is offering the Razer Raptor 27-inch 165Hz 1440p Gaming Monitor for $699.99 shipped. Normally offered for $800, this 13% discount marks the first price drop we’ve seen for the 165Hz version of this monitor. Featuring NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support, the Razer Raptor boasts a 1ms response time at 165Hz. The 27-inch IPS-Grade display covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with support for HDR 400. The high refresh rate combined with the color space coverage has made this the first THX Certified gaming monitor. The included display stand comes with integrated cable management and RGB lighting can be controlled with Razer Synapse. You don’t have to use this stand though! You can purchase a VESA adapter to use any VESA compatible mounts. Check out our launch coverage here.

A good pairing with the Razer Raptor gaming monitor will be the Goliathus Extended Chroma Mousepad for $40. This gaming mousepad features edge RGB lighting which is controlled with Razer Synapse. It can be synced with all your other Razer peripherals for one consistent look. A rubber base keeps the pad from sliding on your desk while the cloth surface provides a nice texture for your hands and provides great tracking. This extended mousepad also provides a large surface area to maneuver within.

Be sure to check out the deals on Razer peripherals that are still going on here. You can also head over to our PC gaming deal hub for all the latest when it comes to PC hardware and accessories. There are also a lot of deals going on for games across all the consoles you can check out here. Finally, you can save on the 20th anniversary Xbox Stereo Headset and Controller starting at $60.

Razer Raptor 27-inch 165Hz 1440p Gaming Monitor features:

With a lightning-fast upgrade to 165Hz, in combination with the QHD (2560 x 1440p) resolution, you now have more frames to smoothen your gameplay and sharpen your experience.

Having run through over 400 tests to ensure picture quality and reproduction, THX has put the Razer Raptor 27 through its paces to ensure HDR400 performance, 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and picture modes to provide a color-accurate visual experience that is free of motion blur.

The base is forged out of a single piece of aluminum with channels designed to seat the included cables to ensure a clean and clutter-free desktop. The cables are easily accessed thanks to the 90 degrees tilt functionality and with Razer Synapse, easily switch your video, adjust image settings and control up to 16.8 million colors at the click of a mouse.

