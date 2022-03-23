Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Stories 2 $39.50, Just Dance 2022 from $21, more

-
Reg. $60 $39.50

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on Nintendo Switch for $39.88 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention. However, you can score this one in digital form now via the eShop at $39.59, which is the lowest price we can find. For those unfamiliar, this one takes on a more RPG style in comparison to the mainline Monster Hunter series. Players embark on a more story-focused journey while hatching and befriending your very own monsters alongside employing “powerful skills to control the flow of battle and unleash devastating kinship attacks with your monstie.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage of the game. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Just Dance 2022, Far Cry 6: Gold Edition, John Wick Hex, Guardians of the Galaxy, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

***Xbox Series X now in-stock and ready for purchase!

Pre-orders:

  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26

Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm

Bethesda unleashes new details on its massive upcoming Starfield RPG in latest teaser video

Sony will reveal new Harry Potter RPG gameplay in dedicated 20-min. showcase this week

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more

8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity

Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer

