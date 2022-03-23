Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Stories 2 $39.50, Just Dance 2022 from $21, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on Nintendo Switch for $39.88 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention. However, you can score this one in digital form now via the eShop at $39.59, which is the lowest price we can find. For those unfamiliar, this one takes on a more RPG style in comparison to the mainline Monster Hunter series. Players embark on a more story-focused journey while hatching and befriending your very own monsters alongside employing “powerful skills to control the flow of battle and unleash devastating kinship attacks with your monstie.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage of the game. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Just Dance 2022, Far Cry 6: Gold Edition, John Wick Hex, Guardians of the Galaxy, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

