Seamless mesh Wi-Fi can be had with this TP-Link Deco System for 27% off (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System (Deco S4) for $109.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally offered at $150, this 27% discount matches the lowest price we’ve tracked this Wi-Fi system for. With the three units in this kit, you’ll see coverage up to 5,500-square feet. Located on each unit are two gigabit Ethernet ports, which can be used for hard-wired devices or an Ethernet backbone for faster wireless speeds on the remote units. Setup is handled with the Deco app, and you can use Alexa to control certain aspects of the network. You can expect total network speeds upwards of 1,200MB/s. Coverage can be extended with the purchase and installation of another Deco unit. Keep reading for more.

If you live in a smaller location like a single-story home or apartment, TP-Link can save you some cash. Check out the Wi-Fi 6 Archer AX10 router for $70. You’ll have the benefit of beamforming technology to have better coverage around your home. This router also has a total throughput of 1,500MB/s. Setup and management are handled with the TP-Link Tether app. Even if your device doesn’t support Wi-Fi 6, you’ll still be able to use the Wi-Fi created by this router.

Be sure to check out our smart home hub for all the latest on smart home tech deals and releases. You can also check out this deal on a Philips Hue Smart Button Color Ambiance Starter Kit for $153. Three medium-lumen LED bulbs are paired with the Hue Bridge and Button for an easy introduction to smart lighting. Finally, Amazon is offering deals on LIFX HomeKit Light Strips and Light Bulbs starting at $40.

TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System (Deco S4) features:

Deco Mesh technology gives you a better WiFi experience in all directions with faster WiFi speeds and strong WiFi signal to cover your whole home.

Incredibly fast AC1200 speeds makes the deco capable of providing connectivity for up to 100 devices. With advanced Deco Mesh Technology, units work together to form a unified network with a single network name. Devices automatically switch between Decos as you move through your home for the fastest possible speeds

Rather than wifi range extender that need multiple network names and passwords, Deco S4 allows you to enjoy seamless roaming throughout the house, with a single network name and password.

