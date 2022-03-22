LIFX’s HomeKit 80-inch Lightstrip Starter Kit and 1,100-lumen A19 bulb are on sale from $40

Amazon is offering the LIFX HomeKit Lightstrip 80-inch Starter Kit at $71.99 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal matches the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far this year. Delivering an all-inclusive experience, this RGB LED Lightstrip is compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant for voice control. It measures 80-inches long and requires no hub to function, which means setup will be a breeze. The strip features individually addressable LED zones so you can assign specific colors to different areas for a truly customized aesthetic. Plus, it outputs 1,400 lumens, which is quite bright for a light strip and will add quite a bit of additional illumination to your space. Keep reading for more LIFX deals.

Also on sale is the LIFX 1,100-lumen A19 RGB LED HomeKit Light Bulb for $39.99 at Amazon. Normally $50, this is within $5 of the lowest price that we’ve seen this year, making now a great time to further expand your smart home setup. Offering full RGB coloring as well as tie-ins with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, this bulb outputs a total of 1,100-lumens to brighten any space. It also requires no hub to work and is a solid choice for adding more lighting to your room.

Don’t forget that the Philips Hue Color/White Ambiance medium lumen starter kits are on sale at new lows priced from $102. There’s plenty to enjoy here, as Philips Hue is one of the largest RGB smart home lighting systems on the market. While Hue products require a hub, one is included with your purchase, delivering everything needed to get up and going as soon as it arrives.

LIFX Lightstrip Starter Kit features:

These LED light strips can bend and extend up to 33 feet, allowing them to fit in almost any space from staircases to bed frames, cabinets, and desks. With Polychrome Technology you can paint or animate many colors along a single strip – and then bring them to life with our exclusive app effects. Our LED light strips can fill your room with rich colors to get the party started, brighten a dim workspace to help get things done or glow softly to set a mood.

