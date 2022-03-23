Powerbeats Pro with Apple H1 chip on sale in six styles for spring starting at $170

Amazon is now discounting all six Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earbuds colorways starting at $169.95 shipped. Delivering the second-best prices of the year across the board, these are down from the usual $200 or more going rates and coming within $1 of the 2022 lows. Some styles are beating our previous mentions by $10, too. Sure the new Beats Fit Pro have taken the spotlight as of late, but today’s deal makes the Powerbeats Pro even more enticing for those who aren’t interested in the brand’s latest. You’re looking at even more of a sport-focused design with these earbuds rocking added sweat- and water-resistance alongside ear hooks to stay in place. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below more.

Compared to some of the latest offerings from Beats, its new Studio Buds deliver a notable alternative to the lead deal that’ll save you some extra cash. Right now, you’ll pay $120 for the brand’s recent earbuds, which deliver a similar true wireless design sans the workout-friendly build with the added trade-off of ditching the H1 chip. We also noted that the audio was a bit less rich compared to Powerbeats Pro. But if those exclusions aren’t a dealbreaker, going with the Studio Buds is an easy recommendation.

Alongside just being able to save on some of the more popular fitness-oriented earbuds out there, anyone eagarly awaiting spring workouts should go shop Nike’s latest sale. Taking 40% off a selection of the brand’s warm weather gear, you’ll find a collection of shoes, apparel, and more up for grabs to enter spring with some new workout wear in your closet.

More on the Powerbeats Pro Earbuds:

Totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. With zero wires to hold you back, the adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you take it to the next level. Each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time to fuel your training with powerful, balanced sound.

