Official Twitch store now 20% off: Plushies, apparel, water bottles, and more from $6.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonFashionBest PC Gaming DealsTwitch
Rare deals From $6.50

All you streamers out there might want to take a closer look at these rare 20% price drops on official Twitch merchandise. First up, the official Twitch Amazon store is now offering the Twitch Glitch Pillow Plush for $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use code SPRING2022 at check out the redeem the discounted price. Regularly $25, this is a solid 20% off, the lowest price we have tracked, and the best we can find. Walmart’s listings have it at a bloated $55 for comparison’s sake. This is an official product designed by Twitch that will fit right in with your streaming or game room. It is apparently its “bestselling Glitch pillow beloved by streamers and creators alike” measuring out at 14 by 14 by 5 inches. More deals and details below. 

Official Twitch merchandise spring sale:

The official Twitch gear savings don’t stop there, the official Twitch Amazon storefront is now offering 20% off a wide range of its gear using the promo code found above. That includes a ton of official apparel (sweats, hoodies, t-shirts, hats, and beanies) and well as water bottles, bags, mouse pads, and much more.

You can browse through everything starting from just $6.50 on this landing page and be sure to apply the code found above at checkout.

You might also want to have a look at the new official limited edition Halo Master Chief boots and then dive into today’s console game roundup. Then go check out our PC gaming deal hub to upgrade your battle station at a discount. We just spotted a notable deal on the budget-friendly HyperX Pulsefire Surge gaming mouse alongside this ongoing deal on Razer’s latest Seiren V2 X USB condenser mic, among many others. 

Twitch Glitch Pillow Plush features:

  • Our bestselling Glitch pillow beloved by streamers and creators alike!
  • Soft, plushy, and comfortable. Perfect for your stream, gaming room, or living room.
  • Material: 100% polyester
  • Size: 14″ x 14″ x 5″ in
  • Official product designed by Twitch.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Best PC Gaming Deals Twitch

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best of 9to5Toys: Prev-gen. iPad Pro $500, Arcade1Up St...
ESR’s magnetic folio case for latest iPad Air ret...
Tested: Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 may be made for gaming,...
Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth party speaker system with mic inp...
Bird Bike sees first discount at $300 off, now $2,000, ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S22 sees pre-order discount, 1...
Hover-1’s Highlander electric scooter is great for sp...
How to score a pair of the new official limited edition...
Load more...
Show More Comments