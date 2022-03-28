Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, ISS Tracker 3D, more

Monday morning has now arrived and we have a fresh batch of discounts on Mac and iOS apps to check out. Those are also joined by Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook seeing the first price drops in months as well as Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio and everything else you’ll find right here. Our app collection is headlined by deals on titles like Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, Real Weather App, Widget Calendar, myDream Universe, and much more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Real Weather App: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Widget Calendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Image Eraser – Inpaint & heal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $17 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector: $5 (Reg. $7)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Sports Day: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Build Your Palace: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Relight – Better Photos: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $4 (Reg. $10)

More on Lovecraft’s Untold Stories:

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is based on H.P. Lovecraft’s stories. You will experience first-hand the cosmic horror created by the genius of Providence. Every character will go through an investigation that will take them through different locations, from the creepy old Victorian mansion to the abandoned hospital where forbidden experiments take place or the jungle where lost tribes celebrate forgotten rituals, just to name a few. Levels are randomly generated: it will be a different experience every time you play. Also, they vary depending on the character you’re playing with. Look for items and clues to unlock secrets and new stories.

